The online vivaldi manual suggests there is a share icon in the address bar.
Where is it?
Please bring it back.
I can't think of any valid argument that this was a good call.
Share is probably one of the most used actions in the current era of note-taking, read it later, web clipping, and PKW systems
It's not a matter of sharing it to twitter or a friend.
It's a matter of saving stuff with zero friction. Zero friction is not 3/4 actions required. It's 2 at max.
Sharing selected text from vivaldi to obsidian, notion, roam, logseq and 30+ other options currently takes even 4 actions.
Do users need to refresh more than they need to share content to their favorite hoarding tool?
Which argument was made?
It's a primary action for Mobile Browsers that currently has a secondary spot in the User Interface.
Removing it was a bad call.
We will forgive you.
Please bring it back.
Thank you.
Version 6.7.33 / iPhone XR / portrait
#share #save
@paulviv It might be a bug and is likely already reported but as may be linked to a specific ios version (which I can't test) worth doing a new one.
@paulviv It wasn't removed, nor is it bugged. The share button now resides inside the Vivaldi menu button:
The help page just needs to be updated.
Exactly my point. Please read.
It is removed. And it should not be in a secondary menu. You can't apply desktop logic to mobile browsers.
On mobile the share function is like adding a new tab. That's why adding a tab works in one action.
The devs/ux/ue crew need to apply mobile userflows
If you want mobile users to use Vivaldi as default browser ofcourser