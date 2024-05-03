The online vivaldi manual suggests there is a share icon in the address bar.

Where is it?

Please bring it back.

I can't think of any valid argument that this was a good call.

Share is probably one of the most used actions in the current era of note-taking, read it later, web clipping, and PKW systems

It's not a matter of sharing it to twitter or a friend.

It's a matter of saving stuff with zero friction. Zero friction is not 3/4 actions required. It's 2 at max.

Sharing selected text from vivaldi to obsidian, notion, roam, logseq and 30+ other options currently takes even 4 actions.

Do users need to refresh more than they need to share content to their favorite hoarding tool?

Which argument was made?

It's a primary action for Mobile Browsers that currently has a secondary spot in the User Interface.

Removing it was a bad call.

We will forgive you.

Please bring it back.

Thank you.

Version 6.7.33 / iPhone XR / portrait

#share #save