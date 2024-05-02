Not quite sure...profiles?
fforwarddar
I'm using Vivaldi on my desktop and my surface pro. There are certain programs I use on both computers, others only on one. (each individually installed) But when I try to remove a program icon from the desktop, it removes it from the Surface pro desktop! Maybe it has something to do with the sync of the profile. Please help me fix this issue. Not sure where to start...
@fforwarddar Hi - Vivaldi is a web browser, it does not remove shortcut icons from the Windows desktop.
Unless you're talking about websites installed as Apps/PWAs?
You're not really making much sense, so try to explain better, maybe with screenshots of what you mean?