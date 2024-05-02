Vivaldi Crash When Autocomplete
dkanzlemar
I submitted VB-106118 for this, but I have noticed that on some machines, when I start my address bar typing with "c" or "v", the browser would immediately crash. After much playing around, it seems like it is crashing due to autocomplete. I t looks like it tried to fill the autocomplete to "chrome://vivaldi-webui" or something very similar (hard to tell as it flashes very quickly then immediately crashes). So it looks like that page is causing some issues, but not sure why the autocomplete would cause this.