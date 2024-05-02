Hey everyone,

I'm currently in need of a reliable grade calculator software for my MacBook. Unfortunately, the default calculator application on macOS doesn't offer specific features for calculating grades, and I've encountered errors while trying to download one from the internet.

Could anyone recommend a user-friendly grade calculator application that's compatible with MacBook? Ideally, I'm looking for something intuitive that can efficiently handle grade calculations for various assignments, tests, and extra credit points.

Your suggestions would be immensely helpful in finding the right tool to streamline my academic tasks. Thanks a lot for your assistance in advance!