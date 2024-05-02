last edited by apekiller

Using Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

When i try to update, either from:

file > help > check for updates

6.7 standalone installation kit

I get this error:



(and of course Vivaldi is NOT running)

To be clear i want to UPDATE the existing installation from C:\Users[myusername]\AppData\Local

I do not want another standalone installation.

Worst part is browser has started to crash randomly which is why i want to update it, but i can't.

Anyone know how to fix this?