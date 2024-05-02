Cannot update Vivaldi
-
Using Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
When i try to update, either from:
- file > help > check for updates
- 6.7 standalone installation kit
I get this error:
(and of course Vivaldi is NOT running)
To be clear i want to UPDATE the existing installation from C:\Users[myusername]\AppData\Local
I do not want another standalone installation.
Worst part is browser has started to crash randomly which is why i want to update it, but i can't.
Anyone know how to fix this?
-
Hi,
First of all,
Make a Profile backup if you don't have one
Then,
Try with the Full file installer
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/
Any recent system set up changes?
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@Zalex108 As I already mentioned, i tried updating using the standalone kit.
I even tried previous versions newer than the one i have, they ALL failed with the same way.
I did not make any changes to my system for some time.
-
@apekiller
First time read the expression "Standalone Kit" for a /Local installation.
Ok.
When was the last time you've Shutdown/Restart the system?
--
You would try installing to another location and see, then Uninstalling V and Reinstalling on the right one.
-
@Zalex108 said in Cannot update Vivaldi:
When was the last time you've Shutdown/Restart the system?
Right after this error, but it occurred after the restart as well.
If i install Vivaldi to another location, how can i move my profile from the old installation to the new one?
Or, alternatively - how do i backup my profile before uninstalling Vivaldi, and import it back to the newer installation?
(assuming both uninstall and reinstall will work, though there might be some errors there as well)
-
@apekiller said in Cannot update Vivaldi:
how do i backup my profile before uninstalling Vivaldi, and import it back to the newer installation?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97516/cannot-update-vivaldi/2#:~:text=---,Avoid,-Data loss Follow
-
@Zalex108 Ok i will try it.
though i have to mention, i shouldn't have to do this because:
- browser should not crash on its own
- browser should be able to update without any issues, this is an extremely basic functionality
and the fact that these guide pages exist in the first place means Vivaldi team should create an automated app to do those things, since they are needed due to bugs on their side.
I really dislike chrome but i have to say i have NEVER, EVER had such issues with it. NEVER. Nor with Firefox or Edge.
PS: That "extra steps" page is way too big of an inconvenience on my side to deal with an issue from Vivaldi side. Way too much stuff to do there,. seriously?
Fix this crap Vivaldi team, it is completely unacceptable.
-
@apekiller I would suggest:
- Delete the Vivaldi\Application folder and install Standalone 6.7.
- Open Windows regedit
- Select in left tree
HKEY_CURRENT_USER → Software
- Delete the branch
Vivaldi
- Install from Installer as Standalone
If that does not work a Windows security tool blocks installation.
-
@DoctorG the standalone installation works fine. but that is basically like resetting everything to default.
i need to import my profile, easily - that "extra steps" page is way too much of a hassle... process should be "update ... done", not spend hours to fix Vivaldi bugs....
-
If you got the Folder Backup, is enough for now.
You can Move the Folder and will work since it's the same Computer/User/OS Install
So,
Try to Uninstall to auto clean the Registry and Install back on the same location.
-
@apekiller Do i understand right, that your current 6.6 was done as a "Install for User"?
-
@DoctorG yes. when i try to update using the standalone file, that is the one which says "accept and update"
-
@apekiller Had you deleted the content of C:\Users......\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application? The you should be able to install.
An other idea of breaking update is full folders:
Check if C:\Users......\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Temp and
C:\Users......\AppData\Local\Temp is full
-
@DoctorG said in Cannot update Vivaldi:
@apekiller Had you deleted the content of C:\Users......\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application? The you should be able to install.
Just tried this now. Same error.
It creates a Temp folder with what seems to be the browser installation files, folder which is deleted after the error message is closed.
So, using Vivaldi.6.7.3329.24.x64.exe:
- install per user does not work
- install standalone works
Weird.
-
-
Had you checked with regedit?
Open Windows regedit
Select in left tree HKEY_CURRENT_USER → Software
Delete the branch Vivaldi
-
Had you checked Windows Scheduler if there are tasks for Vivaldi? If yes, delete them.
-
-
@DoctorG After deleting that registry key the update using Vivaldi.6.7.3329.24.x64.exe worked.
That and that alone solved the issue. Thanks
I'm looking at a backup of the Vivaldi registry key and it's contents and comparing it with what's there now, but not sure what caused the issue.
10 keys were modified but don't seem relevant, and a bunch were removed, seemingly related mostly to settings and extensions for other profiles besides profile 1 - guest, system profile, default, and one in hex form