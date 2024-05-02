Vivaldi is so very slow
-
My Vivaldi browser (on a computer with Windows) is terrible slow.
I run Firefox and Brave and they work fine, but Vivaldi is a nightmare. Sogging video clips on social media, not to say on YouTube, and when I write something on for example Facebook I have to wait for the letters to appear on the screen.
Is there something to do about this, or not?
This has been for years. I stopped using Vivaldi because of it. Tried again today. Same problem remains.
The OS is windows 11, the newest update.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
I searched for somewhere to find what version is running. and for somewhere to check if needed an update. But I can't find any of them.
I think Vivaldi can be a little too much for me to handle.
-
Menu Help About
Then, read and follow the provided steps from the post
-
Actually I cant even find Help in the meny. There are plenty of icons but none of them is described as Help.
-
@hundstina Hit F1
-
@hundstina, apart of the help in the forum, the Vivaldi Help has a universal key for this: F1
-
@Catweazle The only thing F1 does for me is muting the computor
-
-
@hundstina, ah, then you have probably also an Lenovo. In these the funktions keys are accesible in combination with the Fn key, as said Fn+F1 for help.
-
@Zalex108 Why is it hidden up there??
-
-
@Catweazle No I have a two year old Asus zenbook.
-
@hundstina, at least in my Lenovo the functions keys are as second function using Fn, try it, obviously Asus use the same combination.
https://rog-forum.asus.com/t5/rog-strix-series/g512lw-keyboard-hotkeys-fn-keys/td-p/841642
-
@Catweazle It worked Thanks, didn't know that.
-
@hundstina said in Vivaldi is so very slow:
@Zalex108 Why is it hidden up there??
You've changed the icon, you've seen it when did it.
Default one is
-
@Zalex108 I can't recall that I did, but it is a couple of years since I used Vivaldi as it i so awfully slow.
-
@Zalex108 said in Vivaldi is so very slow:
Then, read and follow the provided steps from the post
-
@Zalex108
I updated my initial post with a screen shot of version. It is the latest.