My Vivaldi browser (on a computer with Windows) is terrible slow.

I run Firefox and Brave and they work fine, but Vivaldi is a nightmare. Sogging video clips on social media, not to say on YouTube, and when I write something on for example Facebook I have to wait for the letters to appear on the screen.

Is there something to do about this, or not?

This has been for years. I stopped using Vivaldi because of it. Tried again today. Same problem remains.

The OS is windows 11, the newest update.