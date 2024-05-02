Mica and Native window setting
Hello,
I'm using the mica flag, is there a way to move or combine the native window/tabs somehow?
otherwise it looks a bit weird and a little bit to big
@StumpenDE You mean #windows11-mica-titlebar ?
Don't seems to work, but it needs the native window in settings (otherwise the titlebar is made from vivaldi itself)
(notice that should be dark as my w11 theme but several x64 softwares doesn't work with mica yet).
Mica works fine on my end.
The issue is, having the title bar and tab bar and the address bar. I would like to combine them in to two bars max.
@StumpenDE Ditto... No, you can't combine the titlebar while using the Native Settings (because is not created anymore by vivaldi). You can probably merge the tab bar and address field with this other mod.