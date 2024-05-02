can't type URL in new tab
it searches the url instead of opening the page. I literally can't open a new specific page with just typing. Can someone PLEASE check if you have the same problem? This is my most used feature, i am ANGRY
@Cleiti Which URL do you type?
Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
@DoctorG
Any URL. If the search bar is activated on start page, it just searches the url (ex: duolingo.com gets googled)
If the search bar is deactivated, the default "active" field on the start page is the first bookmark folder, just typing does nothing unless i click on the address field first.
It works on guest mode! There are no bookmarks so it defaults to the address field as it should..
The problem is recent and i just tried rolling back several versions (but keeping user data) - didn't fix anything..
(pressing tab three times to change active fields when opening the start page does take me back to the address field)
(reset address field settings did nothing)
@Cleiti said in can't type URL in new tab:
i just tried rolling back several versions
Downgrading craps browser profile data with unforseen issues.
@DoctorG
no, i tried to do it to fix this problem, it wasn't caused by the downgrade. I thought the latest update fucked shit up.
-> no changes and the downgrade didn't break anything
on Speed Dial te search field above blocker stats is for search not for opening URLs.
You need to access address field (F8, Ctrl+L) and type the address.
@DoctorG Yeah, if it defaults to the search bar it will search, that's why i don't want it to do it (and that's why i disabled the search bar hoping it would help).
When you try in guest mode, doesn't it default to the address bar as it should and you can just type url directly?
@Cleiti Click on Speed Dial page the cogwheel and in section Speed Dial untick Searchfield and close Speed Dial settings.
The you will have focus on address field after new tab.
@DoctorG It is unticked. That's what i meant by "disabling the search bar". As i mentioned, now the focus field is the first bookmark folder, typing simply does nothing.
@Cleiti Where is your address field, hidden, top, bottom?
I can not reproduce your issue as you have different Startpage/New Tab/Speed Dial settings.
@DoctorG The address field is on top.
Do you think i could show you my settings somehow? Otherwise i could just try to record all important settings and do a reinstall erasing all data, but that's quite a lot of work.
@Cleiti
Settings > Tabs:
Settings > General:
@Pathduck YES that was it.
thank you!!
@Cleiti You're welcome
Next time instead of wasting hours and getting angry, a good idea to check through your settings.
This setting is OFF by default, so you've most likely set this yourself.