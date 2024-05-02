@DoctorG

Any URL. If the search bar is activated on start page, it just searches the url (ex: duolingo.com gets googled)

If the search bar is deactivated, the default "active" field on the start page is the first bookmark folder, just typing does nothing unless i click on the address field first.

It works on guest mode! There are no bookmarks so it defaults to the address field as it should..

The problem is recent and i just tried rolling back several versions (but keeping user data) - didn't fix anything..

(pressing tab three times to change active fields when opening the start page does take me back to the address field)

(reset address field settings did nothing)