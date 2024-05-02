Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,
I'd like to have Vivaldi Mail as Share "destination" in MacOS in Apps like Pages etc., like here
I want to use it as an alternative to Apple Mail in this context. Is that possible somehow?
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.