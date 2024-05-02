Right Click Menu Has No Customization
verybuffman
This right click menu has no customization options, I would especially like a feature that lets me toggle the "force dark mode" setting for specific sites similar to how Opera GX does it as shown here
@verybuffman I would expect to see such a feature in Site Serrings, which can be accessed by clicking the icon in front of the address (generally shown on desktop as a lock icon). Being on a tablet just now rather than desktop, I can't check.
verybuffman
@sgunhouse no... the only place dark mode is mentioned that i could find is the one setting
@verybuffman This setting inverts websites. It’s not a pretty sight, even if it works. If you insist on the option, use an extension like Dark Reader, then you can toggle per website and adjust the theming to your liking.
Personally I don’t invert websites. If they don’t provide the automatic option for a dark scheme, I use it light. In case of articles I toggle reader view.