Building/Compiling Vivaldi for Mac OSX
Where can I get help/information on building Vivaldi on OSX?
OakdaleFTL
@rkazak I'm a long-time user of Vivaldi and AFAIK it's never been open--source...
(Does Apple let you compile Safari? Does Microsoft let you compile Edge? Does Opera? Does Brave? Etc.)
It's a proprietary product, and the. company controls it -- for all the usual reasons. Chief among them being quality!
edwardp Ambassador
@rkazak There is a MacOS version of Vivaldi, it works on MacOS versions 10.15 and above, 64-bit. and it is proprietary, not open-source.
OakdaleFTL
@edwardp Much of the source is available, but there's no simple way to use it. (No make file, etc. -- a lot of the files are in, to me, unfamiliar formats...) Xcode and other editors will open them; but -not surprisingly - there are tools required that are likely unique to Vivaldi Technologies!
Perhaps some insider will enlighten us regarding the company's policies?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@OakdaleFTL Just read the README in the bundle, and download the various tools that are needed (many documented by the Chromium project), some of which are automatically downloaded when running the hooks