Initializing sync stalled new version
-
Just upgraded to 6.7.3329.21 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Sync disabled. Had to enter password twice to get into setup. Then "initializing sync" in infinite loop. New bookmark from another device not available.
-
Same issue here. Infinite loop.
6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
-
I checked the status and said "All services are operational"
https://vivaldistatus.com
I checked the syncinternals and the sync error is ERR_CONNECTION_RESET
before I disabled sync! How can I fix this or can the team fix the sync error?
Apparently the sync server url is https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
(I will repost or reply here if any future sync errors appear).
-
@LeoBeyene Check your Windows DNS settings.
Check if security tool blocks access.
How do you access Internet? Wifi? Cable?
Problems with your Internet Provider?
-
@DoctorG What do you meant by security tool. Do you mean VPN or Windows Firewall?
Anyways, I use Wifi to access the internet. I will try connecting a cable to see if it makes a difference...
-
I tested Sync on 6.7 Stable and on internal dev version, woks both and connects.
-
Okay so I tried to connect to Internet via Ethernet and It started to work again. Anyways... let's see if unplugging makes a difference...
I'm on WiFi again as of replying and It seems to be working for now but that may change as I predict...
-
I don't know why... Is it just me that Vivaldi Sync gives out errors on my end?
-
@LeoBeyene I would try restart of Router and Windows. Perhaps your Internet Service Provider as trouble in their network.
-
@DoctorG BTW, can you test sync again? It's currently not working for me.
-
@LeoBeyene Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Deos it connect on fresh test profile?
-
@DoctorG I don't know why it randomly works on my internet... Where can I contact the mods of Vivaldi to address my issue to them?
-
Yesterday disconnected few times
Cancelling
Reconnecting
Fixed
Happened 4/5 times
W11 / Snap
-
@Zalex108 Were you experiencing the same issue as me today?
-
Today, the one I use seems Stable
I'll check later in the computer were failed yesterday.
-
There could be routing problems from ISP to bifrost.vivaldi.com for some users.
I had not experienced any sync issues the last days with 6.7 Stable and internal 6.8 with VDSL connection German Telekom.
T:\>tracert bifrost.vivaldi.com Routenverfolgung zu bifrost.vivaldi.com [31.209.137.10] über maximal 30 Hops: 1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms **** [192.168.***.***] 2 8 ms 7 ms 9 ms *****.dip0.t-ipconnect.de [62.155.***.***] 3 13 ms 12 ms 12 ms f-ed12-i.F.DE.NET.DTAG.DE [217.0.198.153] 4 13 ms 11 ms 12 ms f-ed12-i.F.DE.NET.DTAG.DE [217.0.198.153] 5 13 ms 12 ms 13 ms ffm-b5-link.ip.twelve99.net [213.248.93.186] 6 13 ms 12 ms 12 ms ffm-bb1-link.ip.twelve99.net [62.115.114.88] 7 21 ms 21 ms 20 ms prs-bb1-link.ip.twelve99.net [62.115.123.13] 8 26 ms 26 ms 26 ms ldn-bb1-link.ip.twelve99.net [62.115.135.24] 9 35 ms 35 ms 34 ms dln-b4-link.ip.twelve99.net [62.115.120.101] 10 37 ms 36 ms 36 ms milaehf-ic-377054.ip.twelve99-cust.net [62.115.148.75] 11 57 ms 57 ms 57 ms 157.157.69.221 12 61 ms 61 ms 61 ms 206-99-22-46.business.hringdu.is [46.22.99.206] 13 60 ms 59 ms 59 ms 31.209.137.10 Ablaufverfolgung beendet.
-
Partially solved
Download: Done
Upload: Network error
-
@brocolis Logout, wait a few minuetes and login Sync again.
-
@DoctorG logged out, reboot, and now I can't log in. It's in a infinite loop "Initializing Sync...". This is on Desktop. On phone, Sync works. Both devicees on the same network.
-
@DoctorG well, pretty sure I didn't do anything; it's working again. Thanks!