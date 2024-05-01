I've been having a considerably very annoying issue recently, where sometimes, Vivaldi will start loading specific tabs crushingly slow or even stop loading.

Thing is, if I open a copy of the tab in a private window by copying the address bar that tab may load in the private window. Sometimes, it's the opposite, where a tab in private window is the one slow or freezing and opening it in a common window makes it load.

But in both cases, if I open the tab in a separate browser, it loads normally and never has slowdown issues.

I quite like Vivaldi, but I've been search for a solution for this situation for several days now, in old forum entries and reddit posts to no avail.

Since a separate browser works, it is clearly not my ISP nor my connection, but something to do with Vivaldi, which makes it even weirder when the same tab may work on a common tab but not on a private one or the opposite at the same time.