I've been having a considerably very annoying issue recently, where sometimes, Vivaldi will start loading specific tabs crushingly slow or even stop loading.
Thing is, if I open a copy of the tab in a private window by copying the address bar that tab may load in the private window. Sometimes, it's the opposite, where a tab in private window is the one slow or freezing and opening it in a common window makes it load.
But in both cases, if I open the tab in a separate browser, it loads normally and never has slowdown issues.
I quite like Vivaldi, but I've been search for a solution for this situation for several days now, in old forum entries and reddit posts to no avail.
Since a separate browser works, it is clearly not my ISP nor my connection, but something to do with Vivaldi, which makes it even weirder when the same tab may work on a common tab but not on a private one or the opposite at the same time.
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps