Vivaldi allows you to put command chain buttons onto any toolbar, and the button element has the title of the command chain. This can be used so that specifically named command chains can be placed in the UI, hidden when not editing the toolbars, and then add CSS mods that won't activate unless such a button exists somewhere within the UI, essentially acting as CSS mod toggles.

#browser:not(.toolbar-edit-mode) div.toolbar-command button[title="Disable Adblock Icon"] { display: none; } #browser:not(.toolbar-edit-mode):has(button[title="Disable Adblock Icon"]) div.ContentBlocker-Control button { visibility: hidden; width: 4px; }

In this example, making a blank command chain by the specific name of "Disable Adblock Icon" and then placing it in the UI will hide Vivaldi's built-in adblock shield icon from the address bar.

#browser is the topmost element that contains useful classes depending on the browser's configuration and state that can be used in CSS mods. In this case, the class .toolbar-edit-mode appears only when editing toolbars, so we'll add the :not(.toolbar-edit-mode) selector to make sure the changes don't take place during adjusting of the toolbars as that's our means of toggling mods.

The first thing we'll do is add a CSS mod that'll specifically target the toolbar button with our given name and hide it, since it's useless, it's only meant to exist in the UI. By using div.toolbar-command we're making sure it won't select other buttons with that name, such as the one in the command chain settings page, and will only target the buttons we add to the UI.

Now the main part of this trick working is adding #browser:not(.toolbar-edit-mode):has(button[title=""]) before our mod's main selector. That way, any modifications that we make won't take effect unless the browser is not in toolbar edit mode and our toggle button exists within the UI.

Hopefully this information will be useful for other people to make their own toggleable CSS mods, and leverage this ability to essentially define variables within Vivaldi's UI to use in CSS mods. Perhaps you could modify it so that you can have a bunch of predefined toggles that you'll just have to rename in the settings page to adjust your modifications without diving into the code?