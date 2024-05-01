Solved Reputation For Using Vivaldi's Webmail Service
Hey folks,
I'm new to the community and was about to connect my newly created Vivaldi mail adress to the sidebar of the browser.
As you can imagine, I failed...
After confirming my mail adress I get followed massage:
login for smtp.vivaldi.net failed.
I can't even access to the webmail in the browser
https://webmail.vivaldi.net
I guess because of what's written here, I first need to gain reputation by using Vivaldi.net services, like the forum, in order to use the webmail-service.
In order that my guess is right, how much reputation do I need to get access to the webmail?
And how is it meassured?
-> Do I need to write 10 questions/ answers, ...
And in order that my guess is wrong, what must I do to connect the mail adress to the sidebar correctly
Thank you guys!!
#reputation #webmail #browser #sidebar
@svenkupka Your email address will be activated when you have enough reputation. To prevent gaming the system, how much reputation is needed, and which activities generate how many points, is not and will not be published. No user (including myself) actually knows either of these things.
You don't attach an email address to the side panel. You wait until your email address has been activated (you will be notified) and then you can attach that page to the side panel as a web panel. You can also set up the account in the built-in Vivaldi Mail client - once it's active.
Access to Vivaldi's webmail is not a right, but rather a privilege. An insider perk. If you are a contributing community member, you will get it.
@Ayespy Thanks for the answer!
That explains why it doesn't work right away...
Have a nice weekend!!
