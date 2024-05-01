Hey folks,

I'm new to the community and was about to connect my newly created Vivaldi mail adress to the sidebar of the browser.

As you can imagine, I failed...

After confirming my mail adress I get followed massage:

login for smtp.vivaldi.net failed.

I can't even access to the webmail in the browser

https://webmail.vivaldi.net

I guess because of what's written here, I first need to gain reputation by using Vivaldi.net services, like the forum, in order to use the webmail-service.

In order that my guess is right, how much reputation do I need to get access to the webmail?

And how is it meassured?

-> Do I need to write 10 questions/ answers, ...

And in order that my guess is wrong, what must I do to connect the mail adress to the sidebar correctly

Thank you guys!!

#reputation #webmail #browser #sidebar