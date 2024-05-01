AdBlock Icon | Archived Feature Requests
Mods, why similar requests for Desktop have been moved to Archive? For example, https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/44585/option-to-disable-hide-content-blocker-icon / https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/49224/hide-adblock-icon-in-address-bar-if-disabled
I have installed uBlock and disabled internal adblocker, therefore it doesn't make sense to have the icon inside address bar anymore.
@Levrini the first one is tagged as willnotdo but the moving might be a mistake if another one is not present. I honestly don't recall if the icon is hideable now. But you should ping a mod if you want to resurrect the request
I guess because are tagged as
Will Not Do
This FR Topic is regarding Mobile, not Desktop
Forking
@Zalex108 said in AdBlock Icon | Archived Feature Requests:
This FR Topic is regarding Mobile, not Desktop
Forking
Yes sorry for posting there -and thanks for splitting-, but it was the closest one related to the issue and that was not locked.
To the point: in order to hide that button, the only official way is using CSS? And will feature requests therefore be rejected?
Is mentioned,
Is tagged as will not do.
So since that,
It seems to has no sense to keep it active.
@Zalex108 said in AdBlock Icon | Archived Feature Requests:
It seems to has sense to keep it active.
I'm not sure I understand you... Topics in Archive area can't be voted or commented.
Are invalid, duplicates or tagged as not done.
So,
Votes has no effect nor comments.
Some Topics are closed because of that.
@Zalex108 said in AdBlock Icon | Archived Feature Requests:
It seems to has sense to keep it active.
I think you meant to say:
It seems to make sense to keep it archived.