Rename Label - how?
It doesn't look possible to rename Mail Labels, but maybe I missed something. Any thoughts on this subject? TIA
@janrif Hi Jan.
You wrote about this topic several months ago, do you remember?
You add
Labelsyourself and give them a name, but perhaps you mean
Flags?
You can rename these Flags in the simplest way.
Select a flag and press F2. Alternatively, you can also rename it by right-clicking on the flag >Rename.
@janrif and if you did mean renaming a label, just go to the label you want to rename, mark all emails that carry this label, create a new label with the name you prefer (= now all emails with the old label name also have the new label name) and then delete the old label.
@Dancer18 said in Rename Label - how?:
Jan really want to rename existing labels.
Hi. Yes, @Dancer18, I was looking at renaming labels, not Flags.
@WildEnte You have provided a workaround which does work however I have found that:
If "label" #1 is lower case and
if "LABEL" #2 is identical but in upper case,
and I follow your suggestion,
Vivaldi will recreate "label" all by itself. Very weird.
-
@janrif Yes, however, it isn't to complicated to go around it.
If you just want to change lower to upper case, you have to take a step in between:
0: Label is "test"
1: create new label in bulk renaming: "xxx" of all mails that are in "test"
2. delete "test"
3. create new label in bulk renaming: "TEST".
4. delete "xxx".