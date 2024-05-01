Changing Color of URL Box When Highlighted
-
I have been using the below CSS code for a few years to change the highlight color when the URL is selected. I had to reset Vivaldi to defaults due to some issues with new version and now the CSS code is not working. I have performed the steps to enable the use of Vivaldi custom code and defined the folder within Vivaldi -> Appearance settings. It may be where newer versions of Vivaldi 'broke' the CSS code.
Any assistance to fix the CSS code would be appreciated.
::selection { background-color: gray; color: white } .UrlBar-AddressField .color-behind-tabs-on .UrlBar-AddressField:focus-within { box-shadow: 1px var(--colorBorderHighlight) inset; border-color: var(--colorBorderHighlight); } .dial.add { display: none !important; }
-
@Netspeedz Hi - has this mod ever worked?
Well, it might've worked but that would've been a long time ago perhaps.
Anyway some takes:
::selection
I think you need to add the
!importantclause to these colour rules, as Vivaldi now styles the selection itself.
.UrlBar-AddressField
Misplaced selector with no rules? This can be removed, it does nothing.
.color-behind-tabs-on .UrlBar-AddressField:focus-within
This selector seems correct. But I think you need to use CSS outline instead of border here as that's what Vivaldi does currently. You'll probably need to add
!importanthere as well.
Note also that
.color-behind-tabs-onis a class properly of the main
#browserelement and depends on your theme setting. It's generally best to remove this from the selector, otherwise it might be invalid if you change your theme settings.
If you remove this class from the selector, it will definitely be necessary to use
!importantas it will be less specific than the one in Vivaldi's CSS.
It also appears that
colorBorderHighlightis no longer a variable colour, so you'll need to find another to use here. The UI inspector shows the list of variables.
.dial.add
This is no longer needed - there's an option to remove the add button on Speed Dial.
I recommend you learn to inspect the UI yourself and also revisit the CSS modding guide:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
-
As stated in original post, I've been using this for quite a while without issue - until recent update.
Although I appreciate the time you took to respond, not everyone knows as much as you do so comments like, 'I recommend you learn to inspect the UI yourself . . . ' isn't really helpful. Because I don't know as much about CSS as maybe you or others do, that is the purpose of using a forum - to get the answers that one may not know about. What would have been more helpful is the actual revised code that might fix the issue.
In any case, hope someone else can help on this. I may just use ChatGPT - which I have successfully used in the past and get a lot less attitude.
-
@Netspeedz What "attitude"? I outlined what is wrong with your current code and gave you some pointers to get started.
You specifically said:
"Any assistance to fix the CSS code would be appreciated."
You really expect someone to hand you a solution on a platter? You won't learn anything from that.
Well, best of luck with that and your attitude when receiving actual help.
-
Everyone learns differently. I learn by looking at working code and using that to learn. You may learn in a different way . . .
-
barbudo2005
With users like you, who answer in such a way, what desire to help one will have.
I tell you from my own experience, there is no better way to learn CSS than by inspecting the UI or the pages you visit. In them is ALL what you need to learn.
It is the best laboratory to experiment with "trial and error" with the grace that you can go back without hurting the UI or the website.
-
barbudo2005
You are already on the list.
-
Like I said, everyone learns differently. I'll move on to another forum. Maybe they will be more helpful.
-
@Netspeedz You might get some insight by looking at other people's mods. Here are my address bar changes:
https://github.com/ortiza5/vivaldi-customization/blob/31e8940786bb99b53fbf87db119bc9099b122039/css-mods/ui-components/address-bar.css#L38-L40
-
Your response was very helpful and what I needed. Although it did not give the exact answer, looking at your CSS code reminded me that I needed to reset the Vivaldi theme and redefine the various colors for the theme within the Vivaldi theme editor.
Appreciate the time you spent to answer my questions. Your response proves my original thought - people learn in different ways. You provided exact code that was working for me to review and learn from. By reviewing your code, I saw that you were using Vivaldi Theme color variables to obtain the different effect the code calls for. This is what reminded me that I needed to reset the colors of the theme as that is what your code is looking for to set the various colors.
Again, appreciate your efforts.
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Here are my .css modifications that affect the URL:
And it also works with the latest Vivaldi browser (6.7.3329.24).
/* ====================================================================================================================================================================================================================================== */ /* Highlight URL */ ::selection { background-color: #c0c0c0; /* Hintergrund Weiss */ color: #3c9a09; /* Buchstabe Weiss */ } /* ====================================================================================================================================================================================================================================== */ /* Mask for the adressbar - - made by barbudo2005 on the Vivaldi Forums */ /* URL colour */ .UrlFragment-Wrapper, .UrlFragment--Lowlight:first-of-type { color: #000000 ; } /* URL Base-domain */ .UrlFragment-HostFragment-Basedomain, .UrlFragment-HostFragment-TLD { color:#3c9a09 !important; font-weight: bold; } /* URL Sub-domain */ .UrlFragment-HostFragment-Subdomain { color:#3c9a09 !important; font-weight: bold; } /* ====================================================================================================================================================================================================================================== */
-
Another helpful answer. Appreciate your efforts as well.