@Netspeedz Hi - has this mod ever worked?

Well, it might've worked but that would've been a long time ago perhaps.

Anyway some takes:

::selection

I think you need to add the !important clause to these colour rules, as Vivaldi now styles the selection itself.

.UrlBar-AddressField

Misplaced selector with no rules? This can be removed, it does nothing.

.color-behind-tabs-on .UrlBar-AddressField:focus-within

This selector seems correct. But I think you need to use CSS outline instead of border here as that's what Vivaldi does currently. You'll probably need to add !important here as well.

Note also that .color-behind-tabs-on is a class properly of the main #browser element and depends on your theme setting. It's generally best to remove this from the selector, otherwise it might be invalid if you change your theme settings.

If you remove this class from the selector, it will definitely be necessary to use !important as it will be less specific than the one in Vivaldi's CSS.

It also appears that colorBorderHighlight is no longer a variable colour, so you'll need to find another to use here. The UI inspector shows the list of variables.

.dial.add

This is no longer needed - there's an option to remove the add button on Speed Dial.

I recommend you learn to inspect the UI yourself and also revisit the CSS modding guide:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools