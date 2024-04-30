Hibernate issues
-
dovregubben
I am member in a forum, that usually has a lot of new posts every day. After logging in, I always open all the new entries, sometimes 20-30. When I quickly go down the list and right click the entries to open them in new tabs, I often get the message window: After opening all new entries, I am in the habit of using the menu entry Hibernate Background Tabs while I still am in the originating forum page, which in turn let me open the tabs that have that To Many window. In the latest 6.7.3329.21, all new tabs are automatically hibernated, but the function to hibernate background tabs does not work anymore.
So now I struggle with the about:blank issue, and I have to reload half the tabs! Vivaldi is pushing me to the limit now!
Dovregubben
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
dovregubben
Sorry, Zalex 108, you lost me.
Add what??
Dovregubben
-
Click on the small v arrow
-
dovregubben
@Zalex108
The version number is written in the post, 6.7.3329.21
Since when: That version was made public 5 days ago.
OS: This is a Vivaldi for Linux part of the forum. The version number tell it is for Debian.
Some base code in my EasyPup 2.4.91 is from Buster.
DE:? What DE means, I don't know.
Cookies are saved for session only, I regularly check blocked Trackers and Ads, and regularly Clean Site data. I also reopen a browser when dealing with a different area of subjectcs, thus never bringing along cookies.
I have no idea what serviceworker- internals are.
I have no flags enabled other than defaults.
I suggest you use complete words for computer terms, and clear and explanatory language instead of only links.
Dovregubben
-
DE on Linux means Desktop
What Links are you referring to?
For Service - Workers, just copy/paste the line, "URL", and press Enter.