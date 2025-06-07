-
VAB-9190 | Solved
Hi,
Snapshot's Error since +/- 4-7 Versions ago.
On any internat URL except Flags and Version
Page load failed because the developer UI module (dev_ui) is not installed Try: Reloading this page Checking your internet connection
- Tested on a Full Clean Installation
- Same results
- No changes on the Device
Stable Version works fine
- Searching found and entry regarding Brave and Aurora Store
- Since this device has no GMS, and uses the Aurora system
- Removed V Snapshot and installed V from UpToDown official download
- Same result
https://www.reddit.com/r/brave_browser/comments/16lslp6/dev_ui_module_not_installef/?rdt=38108
Any ideas?
Huawei MatePad 10.4 | Harmony OS 2.0 | Android 10 Based
Thank you
-
Just after the report...
Murphy came
Noticed that the default UpToDown Installation was the 32bits
Downloaded and installed the x64 v8 on top and the Internal Sites appeared again.
https://www.uptodown.com/developer/vivaldi-technologies
This would help others
At least
Thx
-
ZZalex108 marked this topic as a question on
-
ZZalex108 has marked this topic as solved on
-
ZZalex108 has marked this topic as solved on
-
Currently on Vivaldi's Download site there's all architectures now.
Scroll down for mobile.
Click on Alternative download stores.
Then select ARM 64 bit
https://vivaldi.com/download/