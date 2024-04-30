Import from Arc shows Imported from Brave
When i import my bookmarks from Arc (thanks for building that, saves me a lot of work), the imported bookmarks show as "Imported from Brave".
Just cosmetic.
qjava Vivaldi Team
The folder you see as “Imported from Brave” is probably the folder you previously imported into Arc. Arc “spaces” are not bookmarks, so unfortunately we can't import them, and the only thing we can is previously imported bookmarks.
PS: Thanks for choosing Vivaldi