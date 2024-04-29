'pop up' 'right click' context menus is scrolling
current version: 6.7.3329.21 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
as of 2 updates ago (2 weeks), the tab context menu is 'short', wide and has double line spacing and requires me to 'scroll up' (move mouse pointer up) to get to 'new tab'...
This Sucks!
Put the context menu back to a single spaced, full list view menu, 'window', view port, divide, etc...
NO Scrolling should be required when I'm going for an item eg 'new tab', I shouldn't have to 'chase it' up and down the menu/window.
Landis.
