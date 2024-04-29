How to apply accent color to a page
I have just installed the Vivaldi browser on my iPad. I noticed that some web pages makes the head bars turn from standard red to a very different color, and I have now learnt that there's something called Accent Color. E.g. this page https://naob.no/ gives me black or dark head bars. I have tried to modify my https://crapzy.surge.sh to make the bars the same light green color as the body background, but I've had no success yet. Can somebody give me some hints?
@jkleiser The following help page might be of use to you: https://help.vivaldi.com/developers/web/vivaldi-adaptive-theme-colors-for-web-developers/
@AltCode Thanks a lot! Now my https://crapzy.surge.sh got the right theme color.