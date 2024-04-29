V 6.7 | Videos not playing on mac after Update
-
adamscabana
After I installed the latest update I can't play videos in Twitter, msn, etc. I haven't installed any other updates or changed any other settings in Vivaldi. I made sure to disable adblocker on the twitter page as well.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.21 (Stable channel) (x86_64) Revision 797c9afbdac77f7476f053bfaaa24fbf4c2057f1 OS macOS Version 14.4.1 (Build 23E224) JavaScript V8 12.4.254.14 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --enable-quic --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi
I also cleared cookies/history.
Any suggestions/help would be appreciated.
--
ModEdit: Title + </>
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
adamscabana
I cleared site Data, stopped/unregistered service worker internals and reset flags. restarted the browser and still get 'the media can not be played' messages.
-
What's on a Clean Profile as mentioned on the Basic Steps?
-
adamscabana
Hey Zalex108.
I created a new profile, and logged into twitter.
I get the same 'the media can not be played' message.
-
Weird
Then report it to the Bug Tracker,
Step 12
-
I'm seeing the same issue, but not everywhere. It happens for all videos on https://tv.nrk.no, for instance, but on Youtube it only occurs with specific videos, such as https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXPCNJBQGwo
This is running
MacOS 14.4.1 (23E224)on an M1 Macbook Air - both in a clean/guest profile, and in my main profile
-
I just tried rebooting, and this apparently resolved the issue, with no other changes on my end