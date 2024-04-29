Hi everybody ,

Few weeks ago I changed my tab settings and don't remember which one (there are so many) and can't revert it back. Can you help ?

Before :

1- All tabs could be seen in the tabs bar in a compressed manner if there are too many

2- D&D a link over the "Open a new tab" + icon opens the link into a new tab

Now:

1- All tabs have the same width and the overflow gets hidden on the right side of the window

2- D&D links don't open anymore !

Many thanks for your help.

Best regards,

iBenny