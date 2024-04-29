Ideal ING and chess.com not working anymore
Ideal ING bank get stuck when loading into login screen. Black screen. And chess you can login, but when trying to play something, you get black screens. Plz update vivaldi, is such a great browser!
Guus
chess.com
Seems to work fine here.
Ideal
No idea what that is. Do you have a link to the site?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck https://www.ingwb.com/en/service/payments-and-collections/the-new-ideal is what Google finds, but as I have no account there ...
@Pathduck
www.ing.nl , ideal is a paying method
yngve Vivaldi Team
@WickedGus The problem for us is that the problem happens after successful login, which means that anyone testing it needs an account (and in this case, probably pay/transfer money to it)
I think you need to go through the troubleshooting steps @Pathduck suggested. My guess is that there is either an Extension issue, and/or an adblocker issue on the sites.