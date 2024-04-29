Hello there,

so, yesterday morning I realized, damn I need to clean up my tabs (I have 480 🫢). But the browser interface isn't convenient to do that, with that many tabs, anymore. And it's a chore anyway. Like sifting through your mails (which I also haven't done in a while...).

Then I had an idea. What if I could gamify that task? And so I started working on that. Only to realize that, the way I wanted to do that doesn't work for security reasons. (I wanted to preview one tabs contents at a time. And therefore load the tabs URL in an iframe, which got very restricted in the last decade.)

But, in the process of getting there, I built an extension with a page that lists all tabs. That page has the number of tabs, a filter for the title on top and a close button for each tab. I also can delete duplicate tabs (by URL). And since my gamification idea got stopped in it's tracks, I thought, maybe I can still salvage this. Displaying the tabs in a tree view, workspace / tab stack / tab. And the ability to move them around and create, at least, tab stacks.

So now I come to the question of this topic. What do tab stacks and workspaces, if at all, map to in the Extension API?

Cheers,

dscham

PS: Here's a screenshot of the current state

