What is the periodic recharge time?
How do I know that the periodic recharge is active, if there is no indication of the recharge time?
@cleuton4k If it is active, a checkmark will appear beside the period, and the menu will show the options: Disable or Disable All.
There should also be a progress bar on the tab, but that might be hard to see on your theme.
@cleuton4k I see a tick on the option selected
and there is a decreasing bar going from right to left in the tab visually indicating the time left.
I have normal Black on White menus. Your theme probably is interfering with the colors of the menu, so the tick is probably the same color of the background.
@cleuton4k If you missed it, the English translation is Reload. Setting it allows you to force the page to reload at some regular interval, so that if you're on a site where you need to watch for constant updates - and that doesn't dynamically update on its own - you can reload it automatically instead of constantly clicking Reload or pressing F5. Latest news, sports scores, auction bids - whatever it might be you wish to keep an eye on. Obviously, many sites will have "tickers" or some such to show you the latest updates and thus won't need this at all.
Hi,
Please, add all needed info at the firsts posts.
You may try adding the Menu Item to the Panel's Context Menu.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/52179/menu-emoji-customization
