Hello, I just got Vivaldi on my PC because I was searching for a browser with maximum customization, but I am dissapointed. I can only customize the user interface and looks, but I wanted to have a browser where I can narrow down my search and prevent unrelated junk from apearing in my search! I expected to see a range of available filters and search tools, with for example a time range / specific year or month, but this is just Bing again! And I hate bing! It throws unrelated junk and ads into the results. Now way to narrow down the search!! I want a browser where I can exclude a certain laguage or region, or get results only from one country. I want a browser where I can find tech and science related sites ONLY. I'm very very dissapointed. Please fix this and add filters and customizable search options!!!