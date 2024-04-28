Vivaldi 6.7 not syncing on Linux
Scristiano
I've been struggling with it since Friday. I've tried everything from here: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshoot-sync-issues/ even switched distros 3 times! Vivaldi never syncs and I keep getting this time out error whenever I 'Request Start' via sync-internals.
Scristiano
Now, this is weird. I've just hit the Disable Sync button and everything went back to normal. Was this the issue or was it just a coincidence?
