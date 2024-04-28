Startup Homepage
I am Suddenly getting a Vivaldi gamelink when starting up Vivaldi and not the specific page, which is google.com. It shows up correctly when opening a new tab but when starting up Vivaldi I get this:
It started to happen after the last Vivaldi update
@Metamatic Hi, what's your New Tab setting (Settings > Tabs)?
Make sure it's set to Homepage.
Otherwise it will show the Start Page which is what you're seeing.
There's also a setting in Start Page or in Quick Settings to not show the Vivaldi dial if you want a completely clean Start Page/new tab page.
Make sure to read the docs:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/start-page/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/starting-vivaldi/
Thank you for the info. I looked it up and now I have it all sorted out.
Thanks again,
L