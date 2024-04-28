hello, since a few days and the last update, Vivaldi PC windows has blocked the main "Threads.net" (Instagram's Twitter) interface, on the 5 buttons above the news feed, only the post button works, the others (home, search, Likes, personal profile) do nothing when pressed.

I have the Ublock Origin extension (which can cause this kind of problem), I tested it in OFF on threads and in deactivated, it doesn't change anything.

Any info to solve this problem? Thanks in advance...

my Vivaldi version: 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64 bits)

I tested threads on firefox, no problems...

