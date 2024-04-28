Vivaldi seems to block the threads.net interface ?
hello, since a few days and the last update, Vivaldi PC windows has blocked the main "Threads.net" (Instagram's Twitter) interface, on the 5 buttons above the news feed, only the post button works, the others (home, search, Likes, personal profile) do nothing when pressed.
I have the Ublock Origin extension (which can cause this kind of problem), I tested it in OFF on threads and in deactivated, it doesn't change anything.
Any info to solve this problem? Thanks in advance...
my Vivaldi version: 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
I tested threads on firefox, no problems...
@darth2602 Please check Troubleshooting issues.
DonDahlmann
Have the same problem, and it seems to be a problem with the latest versions of Vivaldi. What I tried:
- Disabled all plugins one after another to see if one causes the problem
- Disabled all plugins
- Allowed tracking
- Deleted the cookies and did a fresh login
- Tried a new window instance with tracking allowed, no plugins, fresh cookies
- Tried a "privacy" window (fresh cookies, fresh login, no plugins)
No change, the top buttons are not reacting to any input, apart the "new post" button.
6.7.3329.21 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Same issue as this most likely:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97303/v-6-7-issue-with-tab-links-on-wowhead-com/19
This is reported as:
VB-106050 Threads Menu Items not clickable
My guess it will get some higher priority now that an "important" site like Threads is involved and not some obscure WOW site