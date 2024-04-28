Why is tab sync across devices so slow, and what can I do about it?
steamboateater
I've been using Vivaldi across my Linux desktop, iPad and iPhone with tab sync for half a year now. Since the feature is all about accessing a list of all the open tabs for each device, there really isn't anything to configure aside from turning the feature on.
It works, but only with a delay of something like 5 hours! In practical terms this means I can "resume" reading something on another device the next day.
Hi,
Continue there
Thx
