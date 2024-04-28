Vivaldi's Translator Error
Sorry if I write this, I don't know in which category to put it
When translating a web page from English to Spanish, there are certain phrases that are not translated correctly, apparently it is in another language that is not Spanish.
Samsung s24+
Android 14
Vivaldi stable 6.6 3291.89
This is the website.
https://readnovelfull.com/bringing-culture-to-a-different-world/chapter-596-appetite.html
https://readnovelfull.com/bringing-culture-to-a-different-world/chapter-597-feeding.html
@Zalex108 Thank you very much for your help, but I don't know how to fill out the form, because there are also errors in the translation. Also my native language is Spanish, I'm using the keyboard translator to type this.
Make the translation in another Tab with another Translator and write your text in the right place.
@Zalex108 I've already done the report VAB-9185
We just got updates for Vivaldi Translate, including for the Spanish language. You should see improvements in the upcoming Android release.
If not, please let us know.
@jane-n No, there is still the problem of translation.
https://readnovelfull.com/supremacy-games/chapter-1-ruins-exploration-gone-wrong.html
https://readnovelfull.com/supremacy-games/chapter-2-fresh-start.html
@shaedrashiro
That's because Vivaldi 6.7 on Android hasn't been released yet.
@jane-n ah ok, Those screenshots are from Vivaldi Snapshot the latest version
Vivaldi's translator still has problems with translating from English to Spanish, there are words that are translated into another language.
Also, when the English website is translated into Spanish, it is translated quickly, but if I later change it to Esperanto, the website is never translated.
We're forwarding the translation quality issues to Lingvanex, so they can hopefully improve it.
Regarding changing languages, this has also been reported in our bug tracking system.
@jane-n ah ok Muchas gracias, espero que lo arregles pronto.
Edit: Apparently the translation is already working correctly. XD