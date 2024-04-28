Sync decrypt failure
I just got a new laptop (Windows), and am trying to sync my settings from my old one. I had my encryption password and my encryption key saved, so I thought it would work. However, after logging in, when I input the encryption password that I had written down, it says "Wrong password entered." When I tried using my saved encryption key, it says, "Unable to decrypt with given backup encryption key." Finally, I got a new encryption key from the instance I am logged into on my phone, so I know that it is current, but I had the same problem. I also checked that I am logged into the same Vivaldi account as on my phone. Am I doing anything wrong?
@dijek So you did the reset remote data to get a new encryption key, is correct?
Try logout from the account from any of your devices and retry to login with the password + new key where it fails/failed.
@Hadden89 No, I didn't reset the remote data. I got a new encryption key from my other device, which is still being synced.
@dijek You don't get a new encryption key from a new device. You sign in and decrypt with your old credentials from your old device, on the new one.