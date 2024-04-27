Access Forbidden on HTTP Website
This is embarrassing. I can no longer access my own website. Snapshot, Stable, and Firefox all have the same problem
Is there any fix for this? This settings is disabled:Always Use Secure Connection (HTTPS)
chrome://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
Adding the Address?
@Zalex108 The flag was already enabled.
Even Opera 12.18 cannot access the site.
@Zalex108 Down for Everyone, apparently.
It's not just you! softerviews.org is down.
Last updated: Apr 27, 2024, 9:44 PM (1 second ago)
Yes,
Tested on mobile and with Invisv at Snap has the same results.
You may use: https://uptimerobot.com/
@Zalex108 I will contact High-Logic, who kindly hosted the site for me for several years now.