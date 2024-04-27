Would it be possible to revert this:

[Tabs] Stacking by host should include tabs inside existing stacks (VB-84834)

??

I made a feature request feature request post for the option to be toggleable but it since hasn't been implemented yet.

Tab stacks combining is annoying and ever since the feature I would like to be reverted was implemented I haven't been able to use stacking tabs by host because it now makes my tab stacks unusable.

Thanks for any help ahead of time.

Browser info:

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 70a2f5a16071836018e8cb6c2ca7e835a78e4fa5

OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4170)