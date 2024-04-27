Touchpad scrolling too sensitive
-
Hello guys, for some reason the two finger scrolling of my touchpad seems to be extremily sensitive in Vivaldi, just a sligh move and it goes all the way down of basically any page. This problem also happens at other apps, like spotify, but at the own notebook system and microsoft edge it works just fine. Is there anything I can do to solve it, at least, just at Vivaldi?
Sorry for my bad english, I'm not a native speaker.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps