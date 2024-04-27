It Works!
Hi again,
It's just unbelievable!
- Fedora 40, Gnome, Pipewire, Wayland
- Vivaldi snapshot with:
--enable-feature=UseOzonPlatform --ozone-platform=wayland --gtk-version=4 --enable-features=VaapiVideoDecodeLinuxGL --use-gl=angle --use-angle=gl
- Enabled:
#enable-vulkan,
#default-angle-vulkan,
#vulkan-from-angle
And it works (now), guys. Video acceleration, Google Meet tab sharing, Google Maps, Chromecast, Custom Compose sequences, and pretty much everything. There are still a few minor glitches here and there, but I'm happy again!
Thanks!
Hi,
Glad you fixed, but,
What is related for?
Those affected can't find this solution by that Title.
@Zalex108, it's just a "Thank You" post. Everybody is welcome to give their thanks here, I guess, if Vivaldi works for them in some way.
I think I could come up with a better title, though.
Just for completeness, my solved pain points in the order of importance:
- Google Meet would constantly crash the browser on tab sharing;
- Wayland fractional scaling: everything is crisp now;
- Video acceleration didn't work;
- Custom compose sequence didn't work (fixed with
--gtk-version=4);
- Vulkan didn't work on Google Maps, and it gave a noticeable speed-up now.
I believe that was a joined effort of people from the whole stack: from the kernel, the drivers, to Fedora OS components, Chromium and Vivaldi.
Then would this be joint in a
GPU problems Fix?
@Zalex108 It is mostly that, indeed, but GTK version is not about GPU, and tab sharing crashes weren't about GPU either.
And do this come from another topic where this was discussed?
To Link them at least.
@Zalex108, no, it's just Vivaldi team has rolled out a new snapshot where all these things work for me altogether. It is not a consequence of some particular discussion.
Well, I complained a bit on Reddit two weeks ago, and discussed some problems here previously, but today I just wanted to generally thank the team for their effort.
@smartptr Yes, 6.7.3329.19 Snapshot and 6.7.3329.21 Stable starts now with Wayland.