Speed dial thumbnail refresh: some debug element appears
-
Hi,
6.7.3329.19 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)
Basically the title. Click on the refresh thumbnail button, and get this on the right of the speed dial upper bar:
It then disappears when the thumbnail is updated.
-
@smartptr That’s on purpose, shows progress in case you update more than one thumbnail.
-
@luetage looks more like a forgotten debug element, which is totally off design and is absolutely useless. I can see what's being refreshed thanks to the circle arrows on the thumbnails.
-
@smartptr Inspect UI and hide it with CSS. Or file a bug report and wait for something to happen.
-
Filed VB-106008.