Why do I encounter this screen every time I open Vivaldi?
I encounter this screen every time I open Vivaldi. I use Vivaldi mail. Do I have to see this screen every time I open vivaldi?
There are few workarounds.
- Remove, restart, Readd the Account | Keep local Data
- Remove ext folder at
Profile\Default\Storage| Bottom Links
- Use App Password instead of AOuth
- Do not delete site Cookies
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108
I've been dealing with this problem for about 1 hour. The server does not accept the password I entered correctly. I am surprised. In my opinion, Vivaldi Mail should be completely reconsidered. I tried everything you said, one by one. I can't log in without Outh (I don't know if this might be because my two-step verification is active) Anyway, I'll delete it for now (3rd time again). I really want to use Vivaldi just because it's an integrated mail client, but I'm giving up again. Maybe I'll upload it again to try it in the future. Thank you, take care of yourself.
AFAIK you have to use App Password adding it on G Account.
I had that problem and fixed with that.
Thx