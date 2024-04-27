V 6.7 | Vivaldi crash on startup | Linux
Hi folks, I'm having the same problem here. Vivaldi is apparently functional (it played the video about memory management on your What's New page) but it's presenting that behind a featureless grey screen (not even the Vivaldi logo) that is non responsive to anything but being able to reposition it or alter its dimensions.
I'm on Linux (Garuda, a derivative of Arch) and this occurs in both x11 and Wayland.
I've tried the flags; using --disable-extensions stops it crashing right away but does nothing to allow me past the grey screen.
I can't use the snapshot either, for reasons related to my distro the AUR PKGBUILDs don't build and there aren't ready-made binaries available that I can see. Unless I can find a workaround Vivaldi is totally useless until you push an update into the Stable channel.
@GTLC A fix for Stable is on the way, and already done in https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/extra-6-7-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3329-19/
@DoctorG Let's hope sooner rather than later. 'Tis rather inconvenient.
Understatement
And I'm back up and running as of today's update. Thanks, guys.
Don't do it again.