Hi folks, I'm having the same problem here. Vivaldi is apparently functional (it played the video about memory management on your What's New page) but it's presenting that behind a featureless grey screen (not even the Vivaldi logo) that is non responsive to anything but being able to reposition it or alter its dimensions.

I'm on Linux (Garuda, a derivative of Arch) and this occurs in both x11 and Wayland.

I've tried the flags; using --disable-extensions stops it crashing right away but does nothing to allow me past the grey screen.

I can't use the snapshot either, for reasons related to my distro the AUR PKGBUILDs don't build and there aren't ready-made binaries available that I can see. Unless I can find a workaround Vivaldi is totally useless until you push an update into the Stable channel.