I have thousands of bookmarks, spread across hundreds of folders and subfolders.

The Windows version allows you to move bookmarks by dragging them, so there is no problem managing bookmarks.

However, on andoid, when I want to move a bookmark to another subfolder, I find that all the folders are expanded, and the list is so long that I can't recognize which folder the subfolder is in.

If you have very few bookmarks and can't understand my difficulty,

you can imagine what a disaster it would be if Windows Explorer expanded all files on one page.