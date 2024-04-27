Enable different input method in URL input field
In android vivaldi, I can only use English keyboard layout when I'm trying to input something in the URL input field. It's not possible to switch the input method. It seens the default android system input method is activated only.
This has long been an inconvenience for me, because I sometimes use other languages' input method, e.g: Chinese, German, or other languages than English.
This is version non-specific and andreold mobile app only issue.
Aaron Translator
@riotous
Since you mentioned Chinese, as a native Chinese user, I always install a separate "Xunfei Input Method" app.
In "Xunfei Input Method" you can download and install the "Multilingual Keyboard".
You can switch between languages with a single keystroke when typing.
This issue is not browser related. If you are able to use Chinese, we can go to the Chinese category to discuss it.
@Aaron
[Just for the sake of completeness of this thread, I pasted English version response here]
Thanks Reply! It's really a setup issue. After checking carefully, I found that I had turned on "Secure Input Method" in the system settings, and enabled the Secure Input Method keyboard when entering passwords. Maybe my Android system thinks that Vivaldi’s search box should enable this option, which prevents me from switching to iFlytek.
Thanks for your insight. Fixed my annoying glitch.
感谢回复！确实是设置上的问题。我仔细查看后，发现自己在系统设置中开启了「安全输入法」，输入密码时启用安全输入法键盘。可能我的安卓系统认为 Vivaldi 的那个搜索框应该启用这个选项，导致我无法切换到讯飞。
