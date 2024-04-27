[bug][solved] High CPU of "App:Vivaldi" due to RSS feeds
Something about my profile makes Vivaldi use a lot of CPU, with no extensions and no tabs open even
Hi, I've noticed for quite a while now, that my CPU fan keeps on running whenver Vivaldi is open. It doesn't matter if I have any tabs open or dozens or even hundreds open. Or if any of my extensions are disabled or not.
Only when I use a new clean profile does CPU usage drop when not using the browser. (And while using it also.)
Now I have the problem of finding out what it is about my old profile which is over 2GB in size for some reason. I don't want to start from scratch but I've looked into the User Data folder and I'm stunned by all the files and folders, I don't even know where to start to clean it up!
Could it be my bookmarks? Feeds? A website in a web panel? I don't use mail, only two RSS feeds. I removed all web panel sites, no change. Or is it my massive history database of several years of web surfing? I really don't want to purge my history, I think it's one of the best features of a web browser to have a complete browsing history going back several years.
It's so annoying that I usually close Vivaldi when I do something else and I need quiet. Or I switch to Firefox temporarily. But I'm thinking of changing to Firefox for good.
Hi,
Start with
Ctrl+Shift+Supr, check Cache | Forever.
Then Backup the Profile
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
This helps to find out the used space.
https://portableapps.com/apps/utilities/windirstat_portable
https://portableapps.com/apps/utilities/treesize-free-portable
@Zalex108 said in Something about my profile makes Vivaldi use a lot of CPU, with no extensions and no tabs open even:
Start with Ctrl+Shift+Supr
When I press Ctrl+Shift+Win nothing happens.
Btw, I have purged all my cache, cookies, history, etc. And "Background Page: Vivaldi" + "App:Vivaldi" are still over 100.
@grogge said in Something about my profile makes Vivaldi use a lot of CPU, with no extensions and no tabs open even:
Ctrl+Shift+Supr
Not Win
Do you use Mail, Calendar, Feeds?
Not Win
I don't know what the Supr key is I assumed it's the Windows key.
Do you use Mail, Calendar, Feeds?
Maybe, I have Feeds enabled but other than that I don't use those at all. I could happily do without those two feeds.
I've looked at my User Data folder with WinDirStat and most of are Sessions .bins, Cache (which should be empty because I cleared it), VivaldiThumbnails (deleted it manually just now, makes no difference in CPU usage) and History (which I had cleared, old history is not shown within the browser anymore but there's still a huge file).
Isn't there a more detailed task manager in Vivaldi that shows me exactly what is using so much CPU time?
IDK how you've cleaned up the Cache
The Shortcut works
Here I use CCleaner as well for deeper clean up.
Always,
Before any other deletes than Cache, back up the Profile.
Have you did it?
Here I use CCleaner as well for deeper clean up.
If anyone interested:
https://github.com/MoscaDotTo/Winapp2
[| Vivaldi Dev] Section=Vivaldi LangSecRef=3033 ;CustomLocation1=VivaldiDev|D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev ;SpecialDetect=DET_VIVALDI ;Detect=HKLM\SOFTWARE\Vivaldi Software\VivaldiDev DetectFile=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev Default=True SpecialKey1=N_VIVALDI_CACHE FileKey1=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\*\Cache|*.* FileKey2=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\*\GPUCache|*.* FileKey3=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\*\Media Cache|*.* FileKey4=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\*\Application Cache|*.*|RECURSE FileKey5=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\*\File System|*.*|RECURSE FileKey6=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\*\File System|RECURSE FileKey7=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\*\Code Cache|*.*|RECURSE FileKey8=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\*\Service Worker\CacheStorage|*.*|RECURSE FileKey9=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\*\ScriptCache\CacheStorage|*.*|RECURSE FileKey10=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\*\ShaderCache|*.*|RECURSE FileKey11=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\*\Service Worker\ScriptCache|*.*|RECURSE FileKey12=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\Crashpad|*.*|RECURSE FileKey13=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\Guest Profile|*.*|RECURSE FileKey14=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\blob_storage|*.*|RECURSE FileKey15=D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi Technologies\VivaldiDev\*\*\*\Cache\Cache_Data\|*.*|REMOVESELF|0|0|24
Replace Paths with own installations
I've made a copy of my profile, of course.
I've tried additional things but no success: Not just deactivated but also removed all extensions, removed all my bookmarks, removed all feeds and disabled "Mail, Calender, Feeds", deleted the Cache folder manually (I think that's why the tabs are not showing no title text anymore and I can't close them by clicking the X anymore). Nothing worked so far.
I will try and purge my profile using those paths.
There's not another Task Manager to see what processes are involved.
On V it's Shift+Esc
Maybe the ProcessExplorer or ProcessHacker gives some more info.
They're both on PortableApps too.
Ok, I found it. It was the RSS feeds that were hogging so much CPU time! I had only two: one with 89 messages and the other with like a dozen or so. That's weird.
First I had to delete the RSS feeds and only after restarting Vivaldi the App:Vivaldi went down to 0.1 CPU time.
You can try readding it
Some issues with Mail/Calendar/Feeds gets fixed by this.
Otherwise,
Try changing the Update interval.
I'll just not use Mail, Calendar or Feeds in Vivaldi. I haven't really used it before, won't use it in the future. I've been a Mozilla Suite user back in the day, and I really started to dislike bloated all-in-one web suites, even in the old Opera I found it was slowing down performance a lot. Once bitten, twice shy. So I try to disable all this extra stuff and wasn't that happy when Vivaldi started integrating all this junk back into the web browser.
But for completeness sake I've tried readding one of the feeds and the high CPU usage is back. So to me this seems like a serious bug. I'm just glad it's not a bug in a core feature like history, extensions or bookmarks.
readding one of the feeds and the high CPU usage is back.
You could either share the URL if you like for others to test and/or report it for the Devs check.
It may be the Feed itself.
V tries to have the same features as Opera Presto had and modern ones.
Having them disabled just puts a bigger size on the installer, its performance shouldn't be affected.
-
@Zalex108 said in [bug][solved] High CPU of "App:Vivaldi" due to RSS feeds:
You could either share the URL if you like for others to test and/or report it for the Devs check.
Sure: https://feeds.feedburner.com/HaveIBeenPwnedLatestBreaches and https://www.understandingwar.org/rss.xml
But I've added another RSS feed as a test, https://newsfeed.zeit.de/index and I got the high CPU again. I guess whatever feed I add the bug will come back. So I don't think there's anything special or wrong about those feeds at all.
There's some other reports that needed to delete a folder and Profile
Default\Storage\ ext (that one and its content)
This rebuilds Mail and Feeds
I had that problem too tome ago but not now with Mail and some Feeds.
Did both options and spent some time without them on V
After some updates tested again and the CPU is normal.
I've added that Feed you've shared and n a Clean Profile and had no CPU problems.
I'll see on next days
@Zalex108 said in [bug][solved] High CPU of "App:Vivaldi" due to RSS feeds:
There's some other reports that needed to delete a folder and Profile
Default\Storage\ ext (that one and its content)
This rebuilds Mail and Feeds
Thanks. I can confirm that this fixed the problem. Followed RSS feeds don't hog the CPU anymore.