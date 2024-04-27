Something about my profile makes Vivaldi use a lot of CPU, with no extensions and no tabs open even

Hi, I've noticed for quite a while now, that my CPU fan keeps on running whenver Vivaldi is open. It doesn't matter if I have any tabs open or dozens or even hundreds open. Or if any of my extensions are disabled or not.

Only when I use a new clean profile does CPU usage drop when not using the browser. (And while using it also.)

Now I have the problem of finding out what it is about my old profile which is over 2GB in size for some reason. I don't want to start from scratch but I've looked into the User Data folder and I'm stunned by all the files and folders, I don't even know where to start to clean it up!

Could it be my bookmarks? Feeds? A website in a web panel? I don't use mail, only two RSS feeds. I removed all web panel sites, no change. Or is it my massive history database of several years of web surfing? I really don't want to purge my history, I think it's one of the best features of a web browser to have a complete browsing history going back several years.

It's so annoying that I usually close Vivaldi when I do something else and I need quiet. Or I switch to Firefox temporarily. But I'm thinking of changing to Firefox for good.