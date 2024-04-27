v6.7 Stuck on loading tabs when Vivaldi closed and opened again
-
After upgrade to Vivaldi 6.7 which I did today on my laptop, it's stuck on loading pages (when Vivaldi opens and tries to load tabs from previous run). I have to close the Vivaldi multiple times before it will load the pages correctly. Very uncomfortable because then I need to open different browser.
Is there any simple solution to downgrade to the previous version? Even the moved "new tab button" is annoying in 6.7.
EDIT:
OK so I installed Vivaldi 6.5 as standalone with updates disabled, then copied User Data folder from the crap 6.7 to the standalone 6.5 - works like charm. I am going to fix all my computers on 6.5 and won't enable update until new versions of Vivaldi became usable again...
-
Hi,
For some reason it fails on your System, that's all.
For thousands it works as expected.
Better to | https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94705/guide-troubleshoot-disconnected
- Install a 6.7 StandAlone
- Clone your Profile
- Disconnect from Inet
- Run that Clone and Log Out from Sync
Then test the common Steps.
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@Zalex108 Interesting response, not right at all. I'm having the same issue with Vivaldi 6.7 on multiple device, and this is not the only one problem with that version. Already downgraded everywhere to 6.5 which works like a charm.
-
Those are the basic steps to try to find out the problem.
Downgrade?
Ok
-
@krtektm said in v6.7 Stuck on loading tabs when Vivaldi closed and opened again:
Already downgraded everywhere to 6.5 which works like a charm.
That can break profile data in future versions and cause strange issues you will not be able to fix.
Good luck.