After upgrade to Vivaldi 6.7 which I did today on my laptop, it's stuck on loading pages (when Vivaldi opens and tries to load tabs from previous run). I have to close the Vivaldi multiple times before it will load the pages correctly. Very uncomfortable because then I need to open different browser.

Is there any simple solution to downgrade to the previous version? Even the moved "new tab button" is annoying in 6.7.

EDIT:

OK so I installed Vivaldi 6.5 as standalone with updates disabled, then copied User Data folder from the crap 6.7 to the standalone 6.5 - works like charm. I am going to fix all my computers on 6.5 and won't enable update until new versions of Vivaldi became usable again...