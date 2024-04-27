Encryption Key is not working

Hello, I'm having an interesting issue that made me almost lose my mind thinking I was doing something wrong...

I've been a Vivaldi user for the past ~2 Years, unfortunately when I first made my account I did not pay close enough attention and never saved my 'Encryption Password'; on the other hand I've had my 'Encryption Key' saved in Google Drive the whole time, allowing me to back-up and sync other devices and even jump from different OS installs.

In brief, I'm now on an newer install of Fedora 39 and went to install Vivaldi, I log in just fine - and like all the other times I download the 'Encryption Key', and upload it to start syncing when it tells me it's unable to decrypt the sync data.

I was extremely confused since I knew that I knew I had the right file, nothing I tried has worked.

I then remembered you can create a new backup key from your other logged in devices, I did just that: on my tablet I downloaded the 'Encryption Key', sent it to myself via email, and achieved the same result: "Unable to decrypt with given backup encryption key".

Any help or suggestions on this would be very much appreciated; and hopefully this helps someone if they're encountering a similar bug.

Clarifications & System Info:

I even tried checking the newly downloaded key against the old one I had with a checksum verification and they are the same.

Through looking in the forums and the internet in general, I have not found anyone else with this issue, and no extra information on how the key is handled. Unfortunately 90% of the search results led me to posts talking about the 'Encryption Password'.

System Info:

Desktop Vivaldi package version: vivaldi-stable-6.7.3329.17-1.x86_64.rpm

OS: Fedora 39 x86_64

Android Vivaldi: 6.6.3291.89

OS: Android 13