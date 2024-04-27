"Unable to decrypt with given backup encryption key". When I just downloaded it from my other device.
theblackcat99
Encryption Key is not working
Hello, I'm having an interesting issue that made me almost lose my mind thinking I was doing something wrong...
I've been a Vivaldi user for the past ~2 Years, unfortunately when I first made my account I did not pay close enough attention and never saved my 'Encryption Password'; on the other hand I've had my 'Encryption Key' saved in Google Drive the whole time, allowing me to back-up and sync other devices and even jump from different OS installs.
In brief, I'm now on an newer install of Fedora 39 and went to install Vivaldi, I log in just fine - and like all the other times I download the 'Encryption Key', and upload it to start syncing when it tells me it's unable to decrypt the sync data.
I was extremely confused since I knew that I knew I had the right file, nothing I tried has worked.
I then remembered you can create a new backup key from your other logged in devices, I did just that: on my tablet I downloaded the 'Encryption Key', sent it to myself via email, and achieved the same result: "Unable to decrypt with given backup encryption key".
Any help or suggestions on this would be very much appreciated; and hopefully this helps someone if they're encountering a similar bug.
Clarifications & System Info:
I even tried checking the newly downloaded key against the old one I had with a checksum verification and they are the same.
Through looking in the forums and the internet in general, I have not found anyone else with this issue, and no extra information on how the key is handled. Unfortunately 90% of the search results led me to posts talking about the 'Encryption Password'.
System Info:
Desktop Vivaldi package version: vivaldi-stable-6.7.3329.17-1.x86_64.rpm
OS: Fedora 39 x86_64
Android Vivaldi: 6.6.3291.89
OS: Android 13
Hi,
Same issue here. I just did a fresh Manjaro install on one of my devices, getting exactly the same error when I'm trying to load encryption key that I generated a few minutes earlier on my Windows PC.
System Info (key source):
OS: Windows 11 Version 21H2 (Build 22000.2538)
Vivaldi: 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
System Info(target):
OS: Manjaro 23.1.4 Vulcan (KDE)
Vivaldi: 6.7.3329.21 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Once I've upgraded Vivaldi on my desktop to 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64-bit) it doesn't generate an enctyption key at all - it goes through the motions, but doesn't actually save a file.
Sent a bug report as well.
Skorobagatko
Same here on MacOS Sonoma with a proper key, also tried to save a key from iOS where I'm logged in as well - same result "Unable to decrypt with given backup encryption key".
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.21 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision 797c9afbdac77f7476f053bfaaa24fbf4c2057f1
OS macOS Version 14.4.1 (Build 23E224)
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Looks like this bug has been fixed internally. After some internal testing it'll be released in Snapshot and Stable versions of Vivaldi.
Hi,
The fixed version has been released.