iOS | Multiple instances and vertical tabs
philliplanos
Would love to be able to have at least three instances of Vivaldi browser running with vertical tabs.
Here im using another app that creates a virtual desktop environment to create the floating windows experience for web apps with unlimited instances but their browser doesnt always download files like PDF, MP4, PNG and often doesnt support drag and drop of attachements into gmail. If Vivaldi iOS for iPad can do this it would be next level. Here's what I mean visually.
