V 6.7 | Password Manager needs more access
-
kansascityonline
Since the last update I have this showing and after several reboots it remains. Thoughts? Thank you!
Password Manager needs more access
To use Password Manager with your operating system, relaunch Vivaldi and allow access to your computer's password manager. Your tabs will reopen after relaunching.
6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Operating System: Kubuntu 22.04
KDE Plasma Version: 5.24.7
KDE Frameworks Version: 5.92.0
Qt Version: 5.15.3
Kernel Version: 6.5.0-28-generic (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: X11
Processors: 4 × Intel Core i5-4570 CPU @ 3.20GHz
Memory: 7.6 GiB of RAM
Graphics Processor: Mesa Intel HD Graphics 4600!!!
-
@kansascityonline KWallet keyring missing for strong password encryption key?
Was keyring unlocked by Linux login password?
I saw this for a user who used Arch Linux and had no keyring management installed.
-
I brought this up here as well several days ago. It surfaced only on one site (ironically the MX Linux forum), and only when doing a forum search, which had nothing to do with passwords. There's some good info in that thread. Since then the problem has stopped, so maybe one of the newer snapshots, which is what I am on, resolved it. If so, the change should reach the Stable channel in due time.
-
@paul1149 Thank you..!
-
@DoctorG keyring manager (KWallet) is turned off..
-
@kansascityonline Why deactivated? You need KWallet to store encryption key for Vivaldi password manager.
-
philbyjohn
@DoctorG Why is KWallet a requirement for Vivaldi to function? There should be no such dependency. KWallet is a nuisance.
-
philbyjohn
You can try disabling this irritation by
-
chrome://flags
-
Search for "Prompt to restart Chrome to gain access to computer's password manager" and set it to "Disabled"
See if that works.
-
-
@philbyjohn I always thought it was a nuisance..