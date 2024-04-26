V 6.7 | Moving tabs among Workspaces
I just upgraded Vivaldi, and a feature I was using is no longer there. I could right-click a tab and scroll down to Move, and that would give me a list of all the Workspace names, so I could select which workspace to send the tab to. Now, I don't get a list of Workspace names. Without a list of Workspace names, I can no longer move tabs.
johnjdoodle
fbinnzhivko
Work on my side.
Thank you. I figured out what was happening.
If too many windows are open, this:
Workspace >
... does not appear, so I can't open the list of Workspace names. By deleting one of the windows, it is now appearing again.
Frankly, I think that this:
Workspace >
... should appear ABOVE the list of windows, not below the list.
johnjdoodle
"Too many windows open" - how many?
In my 612-tabs WS, I still see the WS-menu option.
It would be helpful if they move the WS-menu to the context-menu - under 'Move tab' - it would make 'organizing' tabs faster.
Hi,
You can customize the Menus
johnjdoodle
Thanks (you're fast!),
How/where do I edit the context-menu? You show me what I have?
EDIT: perfect, found it!
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/47891/allow-editing-of-context-menus/101?page=6
